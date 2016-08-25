FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Discovery says full-year profit could rise by 5 pct at best
#Financials
August 25, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Discovery says full-year profit could rise by 5 pct at best

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Aug 25 (Reuters) - South African insurer Discovery Limited said full-year profit would be in the range of flat to up to 5 percent higher than last year following increased investment in new initiatives including plans to expand into the banking sector.

* FY normalised HEPS, excluding one-off items, is expected to increase in the range of 0 pct to 5 pct, to between 672.2 cents and 705.8 cents over prior period (2015: 672.2 cents)

* Sees FY HEPS expected to decrease by 30 pct to 40 percent, to between 617.7 cents and 529.4 cents over prior period

* Company investments include taking on the Bankmed medical scheme contract, and increased costs arising from growth in Ping An Health and other International Partner Markets.

* Discovery launched its behaviour tracking and rewards programme in Japan last month, teaming up with life insurer Sumitomo Life Insurance Co and telecommunications and Internet company SoftBank Group Corp.

* At 0931 GMT shares were up 0.58 percent at 120.40 rand (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
