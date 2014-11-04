FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Discovery revenue rises on higher international sales
November 4, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Discovery revenue rises on higher international sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc, owner of channels such as Animal Planet and Discovery Channel, reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by a 32 percent jump in international sales.

Net income available to the company rose to $280 million, or 41 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $255 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $1.57 billion from $1.38 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

