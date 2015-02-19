Discovery revenue rises helped by international business

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc, the owner of Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel, reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by growth in advertising and distribution revenue at its international networks.

Discovery, which gets more than half its revenue from international networks, said revenue rose to $1.68 billion from $1.54 billion a year earlier.

Net income available to the company fell to $250 million, or 38 cents per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, from $289 million, or 41 cents per share. (Reporting By Lehar Maan and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)