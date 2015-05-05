Discovery Communications revenue rises 9 pct

May 5 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc, the owner of Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel, reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by growth in distribution revenue at its U.S. and international networks.

Net income available to the company rose to $250 million, or 37 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $230 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $1.54 billion from $1.41 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)