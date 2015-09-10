FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Discovery FY profit up 14 percent as medical scheme expands
September 10, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

S.Africa's Discovery FY profit up 14 percent as medical scheme expands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest health insurer Discovery Ltd reported a 14 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday, boosted by a near doubling of the number of people on its medical scheme.

Discovery, which also runs a life insurance business, said normalised diluted headline earnings per share totaled 663 cents in the year to the end of June compared with 580 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

The company said the number of people on its medical insurance increased by nearly two-fold after winning a contract to manage Bankmed Medical Scheme, which covers more than 200,000 financial services professionals. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David Holmes)

