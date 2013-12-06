FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S.Africa's Discovery says refinancing BEE deal
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2013 / 7:42 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-S.Africa's Discovery says refinancing BEE deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Discovery Ltd : * Says refinancing of bee transaction by a bee partner * Says wdb has decided to refinance its shareholding in Discovery * The repurchase by Discovery of 12 440 910 Discovery shares held by wdb at a

price of R0.001 per Discovery share * The issue to wdb by Discovery of 12 440 910 new Discovery shares at a price

of R82.75 per Discovery share * As part of refinancing, Discovery and wdb have amended wdb agreement in order

to regulate the terms and conditions

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.