Discovery considering bid for Scripps Networks-report
December 10, 2013 / 10:30 PM / 4 years ago

Discovery considering bid for Scripps Networks-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Scripps Networks Interactive soared more than 11 percent after the market closed on Tuesday on a news report that Discovery Communications is considering a bid for the sought-after cable company.

Discovery’s board discussed making a possible run at Scripps, home to the Food Network and HGTV, according to a report in Variety citing a person with knowledge of the Discovery board meeting.

A spokeswoman for Discovery was not immediately available to comment. A spokesman for Scripps Networks declined to comment.

Discovery is the company behind the OWN Network and Animal Planet.

On the distribution side, the cable industry has been a hotbed of potential merger activity. The latest target is Time Warner Cable which is being circled by competitors Comcast and Charter.

Shares of Scripps closed at $75.25 on Tuesday.

