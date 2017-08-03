LPC: Discovery to boost US technology, media and telecom lending

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A bridge loan of nearly US$10bn backing Discovery Communications Inc’s US$14.6 purchase of Scripps Networks Interactive is setting this year up to be one of the biggest ever for loans backing mergers in the telecommunications, media and technology (TMT) sector.

A shifting competitive landscape, driven by consumer demands and expectations of loosening regulations, is driving sector consolidation as well as boosting loan volume and related bank fee income.

Completed loans arranged for mergers and acquisitions in the TMT sector reached about US$42bn through July, which is lower than US$64bn in the same period last year, but otherwise tops all other similar periods since US$52bn in 2008, Thomson Reuters LPC data shows.

This year’s tally excludes more than US$24bn of loans now in process, including the Discovery/Scripps financing, which puts this lending on course to top the record US$103bn set in 2007 before the financial crisis.

“The market evolution and challenges are motivating companies to combine, get bigger and stronger to protect their market position and share,” said Jason Cuomo, senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service.

More media consolidation is in the offing, as alternative content from providers including Netflix and YouTube, as well as a growing preference to use mobile devices rather than TVs, are luring away traditional cable customers and drawing advertiser dollars.

“Any company that’s like Discovery and like Scripps, that’s standalone and trying to figure out how to manage this transition, will evolve. Viacom is another example,” Cuomo said. “Companies that can’t go it alone are either looking for partners or exits.”

Telecoms companies are also looking to expand their product offerings via acquisition.

This week, for example, Japan’s SoftBank Group was considering an offer for Charter Communications, even though Charter rejected the possibility of being the buyer in any merger with SoftBank’s US wireless carrier Sprint Corp, Reuters reported.

Also swirling in the background is the long awaited US Justice Department approval of telecom giant AT&T Inc’s US$85.4bn acquisition of media conglomerate Time Warner Inc, which the companies expect by year-end.

The official green light on the tie-up first announced last October will be the evidence that many bankers have said could open the gates for more confident dealmaking.

Opening Channels

Discovery on Monday said it had lined up commitments with Goldman Sachs for up to US$9.6bn under a 364-day senior unsecured bridge facility for the Scripps buy.

Including this loan, bank fees earned for arranging TMT loans, both leveraged and investment grade, so far this year are higher than any comparable period on record, according to Freeman Consulting Services.

Fees from loans made to lower-rated companies totalled US$1.7bn, while income generated from arranging loans to higher-quality companies was US$150m, said Freeman, which derives estimates from Thomson Reuters transaction data.

Both mergers and refinancing loans fed into the rise in fee income. Fees from arranging leveraged telecom loans so far this year already top any full-year level on record, the firm said.

As regulations ease, the pathways to growing by acquisition can multiply. For example, Sinclair Broadcast Group moved immediately on two transactions – acquiring Tribune Media and Bonten Media Group – after the Federal Communications Commission early this year voted to restore a so-called UHF discount, Cuomo noted.

The shift made it easier for companies offering ultra high frequency (UHF) services to grow their coverage areas before reaching a media ownership cap of 39% of households in the country.

Still, the prospect of losing business to changing consumer appetite may be sparking the heightened merger talks more so than the possibility of lax regulation and new tax reform, some analysts and bankers aid.

“The drive to find growth in a challenging business environment is more of a factor in strategic discussions and consideration of M&A activity than regulatory fluctuations, shifts in antitrust or potential changes in fiscal policy,” said Robert Smock, head of corporate advisory MUFG. (Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing By Tessa Walsh and Michelle Sierra)