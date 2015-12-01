FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Discovery launches streaming service for pay TV subscribers
December 1, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 2 years ago

Discovery launches streaming service for pay TV subscribers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc launched its own streaming service on Tuesday to offer more options for cable and satellite TV subscribers.

The service, called Discovery GO, will let subscribers watch live and on-demand shows from nine U.S. Discovery networks such as Discovery Channel, TLC and Animal Planet, the company said.

The cable industry faces an increasing threat to revenue as consumers drop pay TV packages and switch to streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu, a trend known as “cord-cutting.”

To counter the threat, media companies have been trying to popularize what they call TV Everywhere, a platform to watch live and on-demand programming on computers, tablets, Internet-connected TVs and mobile phones.

Other such TV Everywhere services include the HBO Go, Watch ESPN and Xfinity TV apps.

Discovery GO service is available on iOS and Android platforms and also on DiscoveryGO.com. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
