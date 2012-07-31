UPDATE 1-Discovery sees TV ad sales slowing in third quarter

* Expects OWN to turn profitable in second half of 2013

* Sees 2012 rev $4.55 bln-$4.65 bln vs est $4.6 bln

* Q2 EPS $0.76 vs est $0.70

* Q2 revenue $1.14 bln vs est $1.16 bln

July 31 (Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc’s quarterly profit beat market estimates but the company said advertising sales growth slowed in the current quarter as network ratings take a hit from the lack of new shows in the wake of the Olympics.

The company also said it expects Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), its joint venture with the “queen of talk”, to make a profit in the second half of 2013. It earlier expected the network’s cash flow to break even during the second half of 2013.

The cable network has had a hard time finding an audience for most of its programming after being launched in January 2011, putting pressure on Discovery’s earnings.

“OWN built upon the 14 percent growth it delivered in the first quarter with an over 20 percent growth among women (of the age group) 25 to 54 in the second quarter and well over 50 percent growth thus far in the third quarter,” Chief Executive David Zaslav said in a conference call with analysts.

At the end of March, OWN had reported an increase of 21 percent in ratings for the first quarter, compared with last year.

Discovery also said it is holding back on program premieres on its channels due to the Olympics and until its “Shark Week” series airs on Discovery Channel on August 12 this year.

Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week”, first aired in 1988, is a series of feature TV programs dedicated to sharks. The series is being heavily promoted on social networking sites to mark its 25th anniversary.

“With limited premier hours on Discovery until ”Shark Week“ in August and given current ratings performance, we anticipate mid single-digit ad growth in the third quarter of this year,” Chief Financial Officer Andrew Warren said on the call.

“Qualitatively (the company) said the ad market remains healthy but the mid single-digit growth rate (forecast) is less than what we had anticipated,” Evercore Partners analyst Alan Gould told Reuters.

He had estimated an 8 percent growth in ad sales for the quarter.

The company - whose cable networks also include TLC and Animal Planet - forecast full-year revenue to be between $4.55 billion and $4.65 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting $4.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income available to stockholders rose to $293 million, or 76 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $264 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 7 percent to $1.14 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 70 cents per share on revenue of $1.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company fell as much 4 percent but recovered the losses and were trading flat at $50.98 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.