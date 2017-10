MELBOURNE, April 22 (Reuters) - Discovery Metals Ltd’s top shareholder and former suitor, Chinese private equity firm Cathay Fortune Corp, said on Monday it will not support the Africa-focused copper producer’s plan to shore up its funding.

“We strongly oppose it and will not participate,” Cathay Fortune Corp said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Discovery Metals went on a trading halt on Friday pending an announcement on a financing plan. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)