May 21, 2013 / 2:00 AM / 4 years ago

Australia's Discovery says CFC, others exploring new takeover

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 21 (Reuters) - Australia-listed copper miner Discovery Metals Ltd has opened its books to spurned private equity suitor Cathay Fortune Corp and others in an effort to attract a new takeover offer, potentially valuing it at A$195 million ($190 million), it said on Tuesday.

Discovery, which has been ramping up output at its main project in Botswana, rejected in November a A$824 million or A$1.70 per share bid from Cathay Fortune, its top shareholder.

After running into problems at its Boseto Copper project and failing to secure Cathay’s support for a capital raising, Discovery said it had decided to put itself up for sale.

Discovery said in a statement it was in talks with a number of interested parties and would be seeking binding proposals by June 10, 2013.

Cathay Fortune has proposed a new indicative and conditional offer of A$0.35-A$0.40 per share and had started due diligence, but there was no guarantee it would make a bid, Discovery said.

Shares in Discovery have been suspended since April 18, last trading at A$0.34 per share. The stock, due to resume trading on Tuesday, traded as high as A$1.76 in October. ($1 = 1.0212 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

