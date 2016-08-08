FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Age bias law no bar to civil rights claim
August 8, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Age bias law no bar to civil rights claim

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A civil-rights lawsuit by a government employee who claims he was fired for agreeing to testify in a former co-worker's lawsuit is not preempted by the U.S. Age Discrimination in Employment Act, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 2-1 decision on Friday by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a lower court decision finding the ADEA's anti-retaliation provisions preempted Ronnie Stillwell's claim that the municipality of Williams, Arizona had deprived him of his First Amendment right to free speech.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b78X9R

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
