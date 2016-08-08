Age bias law no bar to civil rights claim

A civil-rights lawsuit by a government employee who claims he was fired for agreeing to testify in a former co-worker's lawsuit is not preempted by the U.S. Age Discrimination in Employment Act, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 2-1 decision on Friday by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a lower court decision finding the ADEA's anti-retaliation provisions preempted Ronnie Stillwell's claim that the municipality of Williams, Arizona had deprived him of his First Amendment right to free speech.

