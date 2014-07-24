FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-S.Korea confirms foot-and-mouth outbreak at hog farm
July 24, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-S.Korea confirms foot-and-mouth outbreak at hog farm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects sixth paragraph to show pork prices, not imports, at 3-year high)

SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - South Korea has confirmed a case of foot-and-mouth disease at a hog farm, the country’s first outbreak in more than three years, a provincial government said on Thursday.

The case comes as Asia’s fourth-largest economy strives to contain a six-month long outbreak of bird flu, which has pushed pork prices to multi-year highs due to demand for an alternative meat supplies.

Testing had confirmed a suspected foot-and-mouth case at a hog farm in Uiseong county, more than 250 km (155 miles) southeast of Seoul, the the Gyeonsangbuk-do provincial government said in a statement.

Further test results by the country’s quarantine office will be unveiled later in the day, it said. The Agriculture Ministry said late on Wednesday that hogs at the affected farm would be slaughtered if foot-and-mouth was confirmed.

The outbreak could lead to a rise in pork and beef imports.

Pork prices are at three-year highs following the country’s worst outbreak of foot-and-mouth in 2010-2011 that led to the culling of a third of its hog population and cost billions of dollars to contain.

High pork prices have led to forecasts of increased beef imports as consumers to look for alternative meats, according to government data and industry sources. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)

