Dish takes TV networks to court over ad zapper

May 24 (Reuters) - The maker of a new digital video recorder that lets viewers skip television commercials at the touch of a button has asked a federal judge to let it sell the product, in a challenge to broadcast TV networks that oppose the technology.

Dish Network Corp on Thursday asked for a court order that its “Auto Hop” feature does not infringe any copyright owned by the four major U.S. television networks: Walt Disney Co’s ABC, CBS Corp’s CBS, News Corp’s Fox and Comcast Corp’s NBC.

It filed its request with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.