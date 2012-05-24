FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dish takes TV networks to court over ad zapper
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

Dish takes TV networks to court over ad zapper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - The maker of a new digital video recorder that lets viewers skip television commercials at the touch of a button has asked a federal judge to let it sell the product, in a challenge to broadcast TV networks that oppose the technology.

Dish Network Corp on Thursday asked for a court order that its “Auto Hop” feature does not infringe any copyright owned by the four major U.S. television networks: Walt Disney Co’s ABC, CBS Corp’s CBS, News Corp’s Fox and Comcast Corp’s NBC.

It filed its request with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

