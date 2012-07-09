FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dish loses bid to keep all of TV ad case in NYC
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 9:08 PM / in 5 years

Dish loses bid to keep all of TV ad case in NYC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Networks opposed “Auto Hop” ad zapper

* Dish says no copyright infringement

* Judge: Parts of dispute can be addressed in California, NY

July 9 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp has lost its bid to have all of a bitter dispute against the four major broadcast networks over its new ad-skipping feature heard in a New York court, rather than in Los Angeles as the networks preferred.

U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan granted a motion by News Corp’s Fox network to dismiss Dish’s copyright and contract claims in her court over the “Auto Hop” feature, saying that case belongs in Los Angeles.

Swain also dismissed Dish’s copyright claims in her court against CBS Corp’s CBS and Comcast Corp’s NBC, saying they belong in California, while allowing its contract claims to continue in New York. She allowed all of Dish’s claims against Walt Disney Co’s ABC to remain in New York.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
