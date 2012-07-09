UPDATE 2-Dish loses bid to keep all of TV ad case in NYC

* Networks opposed “Auto Hop” ad zapper on copyright grounds

* Judge: Parts of dispute can be addressed in California, NY

* Dish says OK for viewers to skip commercials

* Networks in case include ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK July 9 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp has lost its bid to have its entire dispute with the four major broadcast networks over an ad-skipping feature heard in a New York court, rather than in Los Angeles as the networks preferred.

With billions of dollars of advertising revenue at stake, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan granted a motion by News Corp’s Fox network to dismiss Dish’s copyright and contract claims in her court over the “Auto Hop” feature, saying they should be addressed in Los Angeles.

Swain also dismissed Dish’s copyright claims in her court against CBS Corp’s CBS and Comcast Corp’s NBC, saying they too belong in California. But she did allow contract claims against the two networks to go ahead in her New York court.

She also allowed all of Dish’s claims against Walt Disney Co’s ABC to remain in New York.

While the decision does not address the case’s merits, it is important because the choice of court can help a party take advantage of more favorable law in its preferred venue.

Dish said that “regardless of the venue,” it looks forward to proceeding with the case, and “will stand behind consumers and their right to skip commercials, something they have been doing since the invention of the remote control.”

Fox in a statement said it is pleased with the decision. Lawyers for the other networks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Auto Hop, featured on Dish’s “Hopper” digital video recorder and sometimes known as an ad zapper, lets subscribers skip over commercials on programs they have saved on their DVRs.

Dish has maintained that it lets viewers fast-forward through but not delete commercials, and said the feature does not alter the broadcast signal.

But networks have complained that the feature violated copyright law and would undermine their ability to generate revenue by enabling advertisers, expecting their commercials to be skipped, to demand lower rates.

TV ad spending is estimated to top $200 billion globally in the next five years.

RACE TO THE COURTHOUSE

Dish had sued the networks in May, seeking a court order that Auto Hop did not infringe any of their copyrights.

It sued mere hours before CBS, Fox and NBC filed lawsuits against Dish in Los Angeles. ABC did not file its own lawsuit, but assented to having the case heard in Los Angeles.

Dish argued that the case belonged in New York because it won the race to the courthouse, and because its contracts with ABC and CBS required that disputes be heard there.

But Swain said part of the lawsuit belonged in California, saying Dish’s filing “was motivated by a fear of imminent legal action by the networks and was, thus, improperly anticipatory.”

She ordered all parties to use their “best efforts” to coordinate the litigation to avoid overlap and inefficiency.

The Auto Hop feature does not affect cable programming, and requires viewers to wait until 1 a.m. on the morning after a show airs before they can skip commercials.

With about 14 million subscribers, Englewood, Colorado-based Dish is the second-largest satellite TV provider in the United States behind DirecTV.

Dish shares closed Monday down 22 cents at $28.26 on the Nasdaq.

The Dish lawsuit is Dish Network LLC v. American Broadcasting Cos et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-04155. The network lawsuits are: Fox Broadcasting Co et al v. Dish Network LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 12-04529; NBC Studios LLC et al v. Dish Network Corp et al in the same court, No. 12-04536; and CBS Broadcasting Inc et al v. Dish Network Corp et al in the same court, No. 12-04551.