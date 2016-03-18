FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Dish to request arbitration in NBCUniversal distribution talks
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 10:41 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Dish to request arbitration in NBCUniversal distribution talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds NBC statement)

LOS ANGELES, March 18 (Reuters) - Satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp said on Friday it would request arbitration to determine the terms of a renewed distribution agreement with Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal networks.

Dish said the networks would remain available to Dish customers during the arbitration as well as a 10-day “cooling off period” during which the parties can continue negotiating.

“We remain hopeful that we can reach a mutually beneficial agreement that benefits all parties, including our viewers,” Dish said in a statement.

NBCUniversal said in an email that it would “continue to negotiate in good faith” during the cooling-off period.

“We are glad Dish recognizes the great value that NBCUniversal provides their subscribers and is committed to reaching a new distribution agreement,” it said.

Dish said on Tuesday it was suing NBCUniversal for breach of contract and expected to file for arbitration. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.