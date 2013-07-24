FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United States
July 24, 2013 / 3:33 PM / 4 years ago

Fox loses appeal over Dish "Hopper" feature

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s effort to stop Dish Network Corp from selling its “Hopper” commercial-skipping device.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court did not abuse its discretion in holding that Fox did not deserve a preliminary injunction because it had failed to demonstrate a likelihood of success on its copyright infringement and breach of contract claims.

Dish’s device has been controversial because of its “AutoHop” feature, which lets subscribers skip over commercials on recorded programs.

Networks have worried that allowing the feature could reduce their revenue from advertisers who believe that subscribers might fast-forward over their commercials.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
