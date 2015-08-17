FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FCC denies airwaves auction discounts for Dish Network partners
August 17, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. FCC denies airwaves auction discounts for Dish Network partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Monday voted to declare two companies affiliated with Dish Network Corp ineligible for $3.3 billion in small-business discounts for their bidding in a recent government auction of airwaves.

The decision comes after a months-long review of Dish’s financial and operational ties to the two companies, Northstar Wireless LLC and SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC, which had bid $13.3 billion in the record-setting auction that ended in January. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Writing by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
