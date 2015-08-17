U.S. FCC denies airwaves auction discounts for Dish Network partners

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Monday voted to declare two companies affiliated with Dish Network Corp ineligible for $3.3 billion in small-business discounts for their bidding in a recent government auction of airwaves.

The decision comes after a months-long review of Dish’s financial and operational ties to the two companies, Northstar Wireless LLC and SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC, which had bid $13.3 billion in the record-setting auction that ended in January.

SNR and Northstar are expected to have to repay more than $3 billion back to the FCC in order to keep the spectrum licenses.

In a relatively common process for FCC auctions, Dish and partners invested in separate companies with little to no revenue that can receive a 25 percent discount in auction bidding as “very small businesses.”

The discounts are supposed to help new entrants to the industry compete with incumbents.

However, rival bidders Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc as well as smaller competitors, various groups and lawmakers in Congress have raised red flags about Dish benefiting from the discounts.

The FCC earlier this month voted to restrict the amount of discounts small businesses can receive in future auctions.

FCC staff had recommended that the commission decline to award discounts to SNR and Northstar, people familiar with the matter had told Reuters.

Dish had disclosed its arrangement with the companies ahead of the auction, including its plan to coordinate bidding. The satellite provider said its ties to the companies do not violate FCC rules.

SNR and Northstar together emerged with the second-highest bids in the $45 billion auction, behind AT&T and ahead of largest U.S. wireless carriers Verizon.