Dish tells U.S. FCC: Charter-TWC merger 'not in public interest'
November 13, 2015 / 12:39 AM / 2 years ago

Dish tells U.S. FCC: Charter-TWC merger 'not in public interest'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp said the proposed Charter/Time Warner Cable merger was not in public interest, in a reply it filed with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

“The proposed merger is harmful for consumers, competition and innovation, and should be denied,” Dish said in a statement.

In October, Dish said it had filed a petition asking the FCC to deny the proposed merger of Charter Communications Inc and Time Warner Cable, citing substantial harm to competitors and consumers. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

