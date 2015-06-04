FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dish in talks to merge with T-Mobile - WSJ
June 4, 2015 / 2:20 AM / 2 years ago

Dish in talks to merge with T-Mobile - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp is in talks to merge with T-Mobile US Inc and the two sides are in agreement about what the combined company would look like, the Wall Street Journal reported.

However, a purchase price and the mix of cash and stock that would be used to pay for a deal remain unresolved, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1KaQWjw)

Reuters could not immediately reach Dish or T-Mobile for comment after regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

