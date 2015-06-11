Dish in talks with banks about funding T-Mobile deal - WSJ

June 11 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp is in talks with banks over funding a bid for T-Mobile US Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Dish is considering borrowing between $10 billion and $15 billion for the cash portion of the bid, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. The bid would primarily consist of stock. (on.wsj.com/1KItYR3)

Earlier this month, Reuters had reported that T-Mobile US Chief Executive John Legere was in talks to merge T-Mobile US and Dish Network, citing a source familiar with the matter.

T-Mobile has a market capitalization of about $31 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)