FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dish in talks with banks about funding T-Mobile deal - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2015 / 9:27 PM / 2 years ago

Dish in talks with banks about funding T-Mobile deal - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp is in talks with banks over funding a bid for T-Mobile US Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Dish is considering borrowing between $10 billion and $15 billion for the cash portion of the bid, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. The bid would primarily consist of stock. (on.wsj.com/1KItYR3)

Earlier this month, Reuters had reported that T-Mobile US Chief Executive John Legere was in talks to merge T-Mobile US and Dish Network, citing a source familiar with the matter.

T-Mobile has a market capitalization of about $31 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.