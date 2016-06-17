FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dish blacks out NFL network
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 17, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Dish blacks out NFL network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp has dropped the National Football League-owned sports channels, NFL Network and NFL RedZone, from its programming lineup.

The contract expired on Thursday evening, after the two parties were unable to come to terms on a new distribution agreement.

The NFL said Dish was the first distributor to black out its channels in its 13-year history and has set up a website that lists out television networks that still carry its channels. (www.iwantnflnetwork.com)

The NFL shares broadcast rights to 10 other Thursday Night Football games with Comcast Corp’s NBC and CBS Corp . (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

