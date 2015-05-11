FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dish revenue jumps 3.6 pct as pay-TV revenue per user rises
#Market News
May 11, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 2 years ago

Dish revenue jumps 3.6 pct as pay-TV revenue per user rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp reported a 3.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more revenue per user in its core pay-TV business made up for a fall in total number of subscribers.

Net income attributable to Dish jumped to $351 million for the first quarter ended March 31 from $176 million a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $3.72 billion from $3.59 billion.

Average revenue per user in the company’s pay-TV business rose to $86.01 from $82.36.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
