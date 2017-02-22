Dish Network posts surprise addition of pay-TV subscribers

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp reported that it added pay-TV subscribers in the fourth quarter, while analysts were expecting the company to lose subscribers.

Dish said it added about 28,000 pay-TV subscribers on a net basis in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Analysts on average estimated Dish would lose 87,000 subscribers, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Net income attributable to Dish was $343 million, or 70 cents per share, in the quarter compared with a loss of $125 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $3.72 billion from $3.78 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)