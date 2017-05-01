FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dish reports 6 pct fall in quarterly profit
May 1, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 4 months ago

Dish reports 6 pct fall in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp reported a 6 percent drop in quarterly profit on Monday as the U.S. satellite TV provider added fewer-than-expected pay-TV subscribers.

Dish said it lost about 143,000 net pay-TV subscribers, which include both satellite TV and its video streaming service, Sling TV.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 72,000 net subscribers, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

Net income attributable to Dish fell to $376 million, or 76 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $400 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3.9 pct to $3.68 billion. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

