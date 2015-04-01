Dish, Time Warner come to new agreement

April 1 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp and Time Warner settled on a new agreement Wednesday that will allow Dish subscribers continued access to Turner Broadcasting and HBO programming.

The new contract caps months-long tension between the two companies. For a brief period late last year some of Turner Broadcasting’s networks, including CNN and the Cartoon Network, were pulled from Dish, affecting 14 million subscribers. [ID: nL2N0TB1U8]

Those networks were restored with a deadline extension for hashing out an agreement that included Turner’s TBS and TNT networks. The new contract, the details of which were not disclosed, was announced by Turner and Time Warner on Wednesday.

“We’re pleased that the Dish customers we all serve can continue to enjoy Turner and HBO’s popular programming on multiple platforms,” Turner Broadcasting said in the statement.

Turner’s programming is also available on Dish’s new streaming-video product, Sling TV.

Carriage agreements - industry lingo for contracts between distributors and media companies - have been at the center of several stand-offs in recent years, often resulting in programming blackouts. The battles usually are over the price that a distributor pays the media company per subscriber on a monthly basis and on digital rights for video streaming products.