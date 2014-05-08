FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dish revenue rises 6 pct on higher net subscriber additions
May 8, 2014 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

Dish revenue rises 6 pct on higher net subscriber additions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp, the second-largest U.S. satellite TV company, reported a 6 percent rise in first-quarter revenue as it added a net 40,000 pay-TV subscribers.

Wall Street analysts had expected the company to add a net 21,900 subscribers in the quarter ended March 31, according to market research firm StreetAccount.

Revenue rose to $3.59 billion from $3.38 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $175.9 million, or 38 cents per share, from $215.6 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Don Sebastian)

