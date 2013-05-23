FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dish adds Scotiabank to finance Sprint deal -sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2013 / 10:57 PM / in 4 years

Dish adds Scotiabank to finance Sprint deal -sources

Nicola Leske

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp has added Canada’s Scotiabank to the four banks it had already lined up to finance its $25.5 billion bid for Sprint Nextel Corp, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Reuters reported on May 15 that Dish was working with Barclays Plc, Macquarie Group, Jefferies and the Royal Bank of Canada to help finance around $9 billion in debt needed for the offer but that it was still finalizing details.

A Dish spokesperson said on Thursday the satellite TV company run by billionaire founder Charlie Ergen had secured the financing necessary to finance its bid.

The sources declined to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the deal.

Sprint is also being pursued by Japan’s SoftBank, which has resulted in a public battle between SoftBank’s President Masayoshi Son and Ergen for control of Sprint, after Dish offered to trump the Japanese firm’s bid last month.

Earlier this week, Sprint said SoftBank granted it a waiver allowing it to consider Dish’s bid and allow the rival bidder full due diligence with Sprint.

SoftBank, which agreed last October to pay $20.1 billion for a 70 percent stake in Sprint, has said it was confident its bid would prevail.

It also announced in a separate filing on Tuesday that it would issue 400 billion yen ($3.9 billion) in bonds in June, the largest issuance ever by a non-financial Japanese company, to help pay for the Sprint deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.