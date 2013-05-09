FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2013

Ergen could end up selling Dish if he doesn't win Sprint

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp Chairman Charlie Ergen said he could end up putting the entire satellite TV company up for sale if he lost his battle with Japan’s SoftBank Corp to buy Sprint Nextel Corp.

But the Dish chairman said on a conference call with analysts that he could also take on a bidding partner or even sell some non-core Dish assets to pay down debt if a bidding war with Softbank became too pricey.

Dish made a $25.5 billion counter bid last month against SoftBank’s October agreement to pay $20.1 billion for 70 percent of Sprint.

