Dish drops Turner channels as contract renewal talks fail
October 21, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Dish drops Turner channels as contract renewal talks fail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Dish Network has stopped carrying Turner Broadcasting’s channels, including CNN, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, as the companies failed to renew a distribution deal.

Turner Broadcasting, a unit of Time Warner Inc, said on Tuesday it worked for months to come to an agreement with Dish and accused the satellite TV company of "operating in a disruptive manner". (bit.ly/1yeYF8e)

“We regret the service disruption to our customers, and remain committed to reaching an agreement that promptly returns this content to Dish’s programming lineup,” Warren Schlichting, Dish’s senior vice president of programming, said in a statement. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

