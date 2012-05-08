New Issue-DISH DBS sells $1.9 bln notes in 2 parts

May 8 (Reuters) - DISH DBS Corporation on Tuesday sold $1.9 billion of senior notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned total of $1.5 billion. Deutsche Bank was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: DISH DBS CORPORATION TRANCHE 1 AMT $900 MLN COUPON 4.625 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 4.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/16/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 384 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 5.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/16/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 400 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A