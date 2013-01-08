FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DISH Chairman Charlie Ergen gives update on Dish's wireless plans
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
January 8, 2013 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-DISH Chairman Charlie Ergen gives update on Dish's wireless plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - DISH Network Corp : * Chairman ergen says DISH needs to go back to technology standards board

before DISH can make a decision on wireless plans * Chairman ergen says going back to technology standards board could be a

process that takes months “but hopefully not years” * Chairman ergen says the sprint/t-Mobile USA deals complicate dish’s decision

as these companies now have unsettled regulatory issues * Chairman ergen says “we don’t want to sell the spectrum” * Chairman ergen says DISH has a lot of wireless options, says selling the

spectrum would be an option but not a preference

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
