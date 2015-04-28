FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harbinger racketeering lawsuit against Dish, Ergen is dismissed
April 28, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

Harbinger racketeering lawsuit against Dish, Ergen is dismissed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - A Colorado federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit in which Harbinger Capital Partners accused Dish Network Corp and its chairman Charles Ergen of violating a federal racketeering law, and sought at least $1.5 billion of damages.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez said the claims that Harbinger sought to pursue could have been brought in a separate lawsuit it filed in September 2013 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. He said that as a result, these claims could not be pursued in his court.

The judge said his dismissal did not prevent Harbinger from refiling its claims in an appropriate forum. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

