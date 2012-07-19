Dish loses 10,000 subscribers in the second quarter

July 19 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp, the No. 2 satellite provider in the United States, said o n T hursday it lost 10,000 net subscribers in the three months ended June 30.

The company said in a regulatory filing it ended the second quarter with 14.061 million subscribers. Dish’s average churn rate jumped to 1.60 percent, compared with 1.35 percent in the first quarter of this year.

On June 30, Dish dropped New York-based AMC Networks after the companies’ contract expired and a new agreement could not be reached. With the AMC channel blacked out, Dish subscribers have not been able to watch the new season of the drama “Breaking Bad.”

Dish has been targeting customers of its main rival, DirecTV , which is engaged in a dispute over fees with Viacom that has left DirecTV’s 20 million customers without access to channels such as MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.