CORRECTED-Dish Network posts lower quarterly profit
August 8, 2012 / 10:20 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Dish Network posts lower quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say revenue was $3.57 billion, not $3.30 billion)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp, the second-largest satellite TV operator in the United States, posted a lower quarterly profit.

The net income fell to $225.7 million, or 50 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $334.8 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue was $3.57 billion.

The company had said in a regulatory filing in July that it lost 10,000 net subscribers in the three months ended June 30, and was a vast improvement from a year earlier when the company lost 135,000 subscribers. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.