Dish subscriber count beats expectations

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp added 35,000 pay-TV subscribers in the third quarter, far exceeding expectations.

Wall Street analysts had expected the company to lose 39,000 subscribers, according to StreetAccount data.

Dish reported net income of $315 million, or 68 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of $158 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

In the year-earlier period, net income was reduced by $453 million due to a lawsuit settlement with Voom.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $3.60 billion in the latest quarter.