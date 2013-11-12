FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dish subscriber count beats expectations
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 12, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Dish subscriber count beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp added 35,000 pay-TV subscribers in the third quarter, far exceeding expectations.

Wall Street analysts had expected the company to lose 39,000 subscribers, according to StreetAccount data.

Dish reported net income of $315 million, or 68 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of $158 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

In the year-earlier period, net income was reduced by $453 million due to a lawsuit settlement with Voom.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $3.60 billion in the latest quarter. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.