Dish Network revenue rises 5.7 pct

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp, the second-largest U.S. satellite TV company, reported a 5.7 percent rise in second-quarter revenue as it earned more from each subscriber.

Revenue rose to $3.69 billion from $3.49 billion a year earlier.

Average revenue per Pay-TV user for the quarter rose to $84.15 from $80.81 last year.

Net income attributable to the company was $213.3 million, or 46 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $11 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1obBc6t) (Reporting By Lehar Maan and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)