FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DISH updates investors on wireless plans, outlook
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 5:40 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-DISH updates investors on wireless plans, outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - DISH Network Corp : * CFO says ”we would expect some upward pressure on pay-tv sac in the first

quarter” * Chairman says he sees more clarity on wireless industry position by June when

shareholders at various companies will have voted on m&a deals * Chairman says has “plenty of time” to figure out wireless strategy * Says expects to have wireless license by end of March, hopes for wireless

tests by late this year * Chairman says says if Clearwire offer is accepted sprint is probably

the most likely partner for DISH wireless network * Chairman says says has other options if Clearwire deal doesn’t work

out

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.