FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Disney to buy up to $8 bln in shares in fiscal '14 -CFO
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2013 / 7:13 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Disney to buy up to $8 bln in shares in fiscal '14 -CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Media giant Walt Disney Co will increase its share buybacks to $6 billion to $8 billion in fiscal 2014, Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo told investors on Thursday, sending shares up 3 percent.

In recent years, Disney has been buying back about $4 billion in shares annually, Rasulo said at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference. He said Disney can boost the buybacks while maintaining its credit rating. The company may borrow some cash “to provide capital at the tail end of that plan,” he said.

The company’s fiscal year begins in October.

Disney shares jumped 3.3 percent to $66.06 on the New York Stock Exchange after Rasulo’s remarks.

Rasulo also said Disney will limit its spending on big films that are not part of established franchises. Rasulo previously projected Disney will lose up to $190 million in its expensive summer movie bomb “The Lone Ranger.”

“We have learned there needs to be a cap on tentpole non-franchise movies,” he said. “Going forward you will see a cap on spending on those movies.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.