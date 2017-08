LOS ANGELES, March 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger on Wednesday said his seat on President Trump's business advisory council provides an opportunity to voice opinions that will benefit the company and its shareholders.

Iger, in response to a question at the company's annual shareholder meeting, said he did not believe his membership "supports or endorses" Trump's policies. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bernard Orr)