Disney completes overhaul of consumer products unit

May 29 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co named new executives to head its publishing and retail divisions, completing an overhaul of its consumer products unit that began shortly after Robert Chapek was named its president.

Chapek appointed Andrew Sugerman, who headed Disney’s 36 English-language centers in China, Disney publishing executive vice president. He also elevated Molly Adams and Paul Gainer -- Disney Store senior vice presidents -- to executive vice presidents in charge of the global retail operation, Disney said.

In November, Chapek named Marvel licensing chief Josh Silverman to head Disney’s licensing unit. Disney acquired Marvel in 2009.

Adams and Gainer replaced Disney Store president Jim Fielding, whose plans are unknown.

Sugerman replaced Russell Hampton, who resigned in April.

Disney’s consumer products unit owns and operates 357 Disney stores in North America, Europe and Japan, publishes children’s books and magazines, and licenses Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and other characters.

Last year, the unit generated $816 million in operating income, a 21 percent increase, on sales of $3 billion.

Chapek was named president of the consumer products unit in September. He replaced Andy Mooney, who resigned.