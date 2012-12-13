Disney and Cox reach TV, mobile distribution pact

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co and Cox Communications said on Thursday they had reached a multi-year carriage agreement that expands viewing options for ABC, ESPN and other Disney-owned networks in and out of the home.

Under the deal, live and on-demand content from Disney networks will be available to Cox customers through its pay TV service as well as on mobile phones, tablet computers and gaming consoles, the companies said in a statement.

The agreement is the latest Disney distribution pact designed to give consumers more options to watch content when and where they choose, part of a cable industry effort called “TV Everywhere.”