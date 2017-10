NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Advertising sales at Walt Disney Co’s sports powerhouse ESPN are running slightly ahead of the level they reached at the same point last year, Disney Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo said on Wednesday.

At the ESPN cable television network, “we have now seen a slight improvement in pacings from what it was a year ago,” Rasulo said at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference.

ESPN is a key driver of growth for Disney.