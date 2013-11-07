BRIEF-Disney says making progress in DISH negotiations

LOS ANGELES, Nov 7 (Reuters) -

* Disney CEO Iger says ‘progress being made’ in carriage negotiations with DISH Network

* Disney CEO Iger: ‘I don’t think it would be wise to predict’ TV station sales

* Disney CEO Iger says company has sold more than 1 million starter packs of Disney Infinity video game

* Disney’s Iger says DISH negotiations ‘more about issues related to technology’ rather than fees

* Disney not contemplating adding fifth cruise ship - Iger