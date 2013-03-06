FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Disney shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2013 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

Disney shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co shareholders re-elected Chief Executive Bob Iger and nine other board members on Wednesday and rejected a proposal by investors to separate the roles of chairman and CEO in 2016, the planned expiration of Iger’s contract with the media and theme park giant.

Shareholders defeated the proposal from Connecticut State Treasurer Denise Nappier, a Disney investor through the state’s employee retirement funds, to split the CEO and chairman’s jobs. About 35.3 percent of ballots cast supported the plan, according to figures reported at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in Phoenix.

The results were preliminary based on votes submitted before the meeting.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.