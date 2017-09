Dec 6 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co has gained marketing and distribution rights for any future “Indiana Jones” films under an agreement with Paramount Pictures, the studio that released the first four movies in the blockbuster franchise.

Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc, will retain distribution rights to the original four films, the companies said in a statement on Friday. The “Indiana Jones” movies were produced by LucasFilm, which Disney acquired in 2012.